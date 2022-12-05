New The Last of Us Trailer Gives A More In-Depth Look at HBO’s TV Adaptation

This weekend HBO dropped the first full trailer for the upcoming The Last of Us TV show, featuring many scenes from the game and hints at expansions on the source material. Here, we see more of Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, as well as Nick Offerman as the loner Bill. Troy Baker and Ashley Graham, the voice actors of Joel and Ellie in the game, also make cameo appearances. We even get a better glimpse at everyone’s favorite cordyceps zombies, the clickers.

The series is written by Craig Mazin, the creator of HBO’s Chernobyl, as well as Neil Druckmann, the co-director and writer of The Last of Us games. Druckman previously said the series will adapt the first game (and from the footage apparently its DLC expansion as well). He also stated that while it will maintain “the philosophical underpinnings of the story,” it will deviate in some cases. The first season will be nine episodes, and will be airing on both HBO and HBO Max starting onJan. 15, 2023, with one episode coming out each week.

It will be the first TV series from PlayStation Productions, a recently launched production company from Sony Interactive Entertainment that intends to adapt many PlayStation properties into film and shows. They recently released the Uncharted movie, and announced Gran Turismo and Ghost of Tsushima flicks, as well as God of War and Horizon TV shows.

You can watch the new trailer for HBO’s The Last of Us below: