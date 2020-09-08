Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Is a Prequel To Breath Of the Wild Coming Soon

After a veritable drought of news on upcoming first-party Nintendo titles, the past week has seen a torrent of things announced—and it’s not over yet. The Zelda series is getting a new installment on Nov. 20 in the form of a hack and slash warriors game, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Nintendo announced the new title on Tuesday, releasing both an announcement trailer and breakdown of the story.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity takes places 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and focuses on the events leading up to the rise of Calamity Ganon and the subsequent fall of Hyrule. Taking the role of various characters from Breath Of the Wild, the sole player will take on armies composed of thousands of baddies in Dynasty Warriors-style combat.

The game is being developed by the original Hyrule Warriors developer, Koei Tecmo. In Nintendo’s breakdown video, the game’s Producer Yosuke Hayashi said, “unlike the previous Hyrule Warriors games, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity was developed by working closely with the Zelda team in every step of the process including gameplay direction, graphics, world, and all dialogue.” Unlike other entries in the Hyrule Warriors series, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is considered canon in the Zelda universe.

The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma said that their development team is still working on the title and therefore was unable to show any gameplay past the initial trailer. From what was shown off, it’s clear that the team at Koei Tecmo has captured the graphical style of Breath Of the Wild perfectly.

You can check out the announcement trailer below.

