The Medium Has Been Delayed into 2021

The Medium is the latest game to face meaningful development issues due to the pandemic, and developer Bloober announced on Friday that the game would be delayed until Jan. 28, 2021.

The delay was made official via a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account.

The Medium was originally slated to release on Dec. 10, and set to be a console exclusive for the Xbox Series X and S while also being available on PC. While not a launch title for the next-generation consoles, The Medium was one of the handful of new exclusives that were set to be released for the Xbox Series X and S before the holiday season.

A psychological horror game, The Medium takes inspiration from the work of surrealist artist Zdzislaw Beksinski to create a distinct and nightmarish atmosphere that is enhanced by a hallowing score from Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka. The game follows Marianne, a medium plagued by visions who lives between the two worlds through her psychic energy.