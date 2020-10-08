The Medium Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Bloober Team, the developers behind Blair Witch and Observer, announced on Friday that their new horror title, The Medium will release on Dec. 10 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. They also released a new trailer.

The Medium takes place in two visually distinct worlds simultaneously: the real world and a spirit world inspired by the dystopian surrealist artist, Zdzis?aw Beksi?ski. The main character, Marianne, is a medium plagued by visions who lives between the two worlds through her psychic energy.

Bloober Team’s artists closely studied Beksi?ski’s paintings in order to bring his distinct and nightmarish work to life in the game. The game also features a hallowing score from Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka to complement the game’s artwork.

The reveal date trailer does not show any gameplay, instead focusing on Bloober Team’s interpretation of Beksi?ski’s paintings. The video shifts from one eerie scene to the next, while “Marianne’s Theme” by Reikowski plays in the background.

Preorders for the game are now live across all platforms. You can check out the chilling new trailer below.

