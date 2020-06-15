Someone Created a Playable Version of Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge from The Simpsons

Well, it only took 25 years, but now you can finally play the game that “every boy wants,” in the immortal words of Marge Simpson: Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge. The game, which is seen in the classic season 7 Simpsons episode “Marge Be Not Proud,” has been recreated in a web browser format by programmer Aaron Demeter, in what can only be described as a gift to Simpsons fans everywhere.

Is the resulting game very simple? Sure, but that doesn’t make it any less satisfying to go through the motions of replicating Bart’s playing in the episode’s credits, forgoing the suggested putter in order to select a 3-wood before using “POWER DRIVE” to send a ball sailing into the parking lot rather than anywhere near the hole. I mean really, who needs Bonestorm when you have the fictional Lee Carvallo, introducing himself with that catchiest of catchphrases: “I am Carvallo”? The only thing that could make it better is if you could enter “THRILLHO” as your player name.

If you’re somehow not familiar with this classic Simpsons bit, you can simply watch the video below. And when you’re ready to take a whack at Lee Carvallo’s seeming insurmountable putting challenge yourself, check out the browser game (it appears to be desktop browsers only) right here.