A New TimeSplitters Game Is Coming from the Original Designers

When TimeSplitters: Future Perfect was released in 2005, it was the third game in the acclaimed series of first-person shooters. It was also the last installment for over 16 years. It’s finally being reborn, as publisher Deep Silver has announced the reformation of Free Radical Design and the return of the series.

Free Radical Design founders Steve Ellis and David Doak, along with other original members, have returned to revive the studio and develop a new installment of the franchise. The studio is now housed within Deep Silver after parent company Koch Media purchased the TimeSplitters IP in 2018.

TimeSplitters was originally released in 2000 with the launch of the Playstation 2, followed by TimeSplitters 2 in 2002 and TimeSplitters: Future Perfect. The game was created by Ellis, Doak, Karl Kilton and Graeme Norgate, who had previously worked at Rare. TimeSplitters is often seen as a successor to other first-person shooter games developed by Rare, such as the Nintendo 64 favorites Goldeneye 007 and Perfect Dark.

“To finally be able to confirm that the studio has been formed and that we have a plan for the next TimeSplitters game is incredible,” said Ellis in a press release. “While we cannot tell you anything more at the moment, we look forward to sharing information in the future.”

Known for its time traveling elements and pop culture references, there are an endless amount of possibilities for where the future (or past) within this franchise will go. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer to play, with development for the game beginning “in the coming months.”