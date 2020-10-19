Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass This Month

If you’ve been putting off grabbing a copy of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege in the five years the game has been out, your patience is about to be rewarded. Rainbow Six Siege is coming to Xbox Game Pass for consoles and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Android devices on Oct. 22.

Rainbow Six Siege is a team-based tactical shooter that pits two squads of operatives against each other in sieges of modern strongholds. Both attackers and defenders have unique skills tailored to their side of the struggle, allowing players to use their creativity and wits to get the upper hand on the enemy.

In addition to the game itself, Xbox Game Pass members will also get up to 10% off of in-game purchases.

Rainbow Six Siege is the latest addition to the Xbox Game Pass’ growing library of titles, which has surpassed 200 games, and will hardly be the last. Later this year, EA Play will also be bundled into Xbox Game Pass and future Bethesda titles will be available on the service at launch thanks to Microsoft’s acquisition of the company.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez__.