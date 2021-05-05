Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Is Coming to the Nintendo Switch in June

Get ready to go back to the warehouse: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is officially coming to Nintendo Switch on June 25. So this time you’ll actually be able to take the warehouse, and every other classic level from the first two Tony Hawk games, wherever you go.

The hugely successful and well-received remaster of the classic skating games released last fall on what was, at the time, the current generation of consoles, before receiving an upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S this past March. Now Switch players will be able to see what the fuss was about, and play Tony Hawk on the road.

With this Switch release it’ll have hit pretty much all the viable systems it could conceivably appear on, so congratulations on dominating the field. It’s kind of a shame that Vicarious Visions, the studio that made the game, has reportedly been moved over to Diablo II: Resurrected and a support role on Diablo IV; there are two more Pro Skater games from the early ‘00s that could’ve used a remaster. (We aren’t going to mention the other eight or 10 Tony Hawk games that came after the Pro Skater series.) Pro Skater 1 + 2 was one of our favorite games of 2020, and there’s more classic Tony Hawk action waiting to be rediscovered and refreshed for today’s hardware.