Watch Us Play the Warehouse Level in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remasters the first two games in the iconic series, updating all the levels from the original games and featuring both the original skaters and new ones. If you’ve been hoping a skating game could recapture the look and feel of those old classics, well, here you go. When I picked up the controller it was like no time had passed. I haven’t played the warehouse level from the very first game in literally decades, and yet it all came back to me immediately once I put thumb to stick. It isn’t just a straight update on the originals, either—it adds in some of the later mechanics from the series, like manuals and reverts, and it all works smoothly. It even includes almost all of the licensed music from the originals, along with 37 new tracks to keep things varied. We’ll have more here at Paste after we’ve spent more time with it, but for now check out the game in action. Here’s a single session in the updated Warehouse level, a solid two minutes of skating action and calamity that simultaneously feels like 1999 and today.