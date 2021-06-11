Watch the Tribeca Games Spotlight Livestream, Featuring Japanese Breakfast, Guillermo del Toro, and, Oh Yeah, Games

Here’s a quick note: the Tribeca Games Spotlight livestream is set to go live today in… uh… eight minutes?

The long-running Tribeca Film Festival has for the first time named eight Tribeca Games Official Selections, and the Spotlight livestream will offer an exclusive look at every one of them. Games include Twelve Minutes, Luis Antonio’s dramatic time-loop scenario starring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Defoe; Lost in Random, the latest game from the creators of Ghost Giant and Fe; The Big Con, a ‘90s-set adventure game about trying to save your family’s video store from going out of business; and more.

In addition to the games themselves, Tribeca is touting appearances by a star-studded lineup of designers, musicians, directors, actors, and other creatives. Japanese Breakfast will be there (where isn’t she these days?), as well as McAvoy, Guillermo del Toro, Elijah Wood, Hideo Kojima, Neill Blonkamp, Melissa Joan Hart, former Paste contributor Tanya DePass, Norman Reedus, and more. You can watch it live at Tribeca’s site, on YouTube and Twitch, or right here at Paste, through the handy little YouTube embed below.

It starts in, like, one minute now, but don’t worry if you’re late—you can always start from the beginning. There’s a good chance at least a few of these games will wind up on a best of the year list here, so now’s a good time to learn about ‘em all.