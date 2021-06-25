Indie Thriller Game Twelve Minutes Unveils its Official Poster

Annapurna Interactive’s new game Twelve Minutes unveiled its official poster, with a Saul Bass-inspired design that recalls classic movies in the thriller film genre from directors like Hitchcock, Kubrick and Fincher. The poster description describes the game as “an interactive thriller about a man in a time loop.”

This highly anticipated indie thriller game centers around a shocking crime that players must solve, and is lauded as a fresh take on the genre itself. Created by Luis Antonio, Twelve Minutes features a star-studded cast with James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe in the leading roles.

Here’s a look at that poster:

The reveal trailer for the game was released in 2019, giving viewers a closer look into the story and crime players will be attempting to solve. Twelve Minutes is set to release this year on Aug. 19 and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

For those who want a closer look at the upcoming indie thriller game, check out the reveal trailer and cast reveal trailer linked below.