Twitch Streamer Jerma985 Recreates The Sims in Real Life in New Twitch Event

Twitch streamer Jerma985 let his viewers torture him and dictate his life choices in his newest livestream on Wednesday: a detailed recreation of The Sims in real life. Presented as “The Jerma985 Dollhouse,” viewers got to watch a grown man walk around and meet basic survival needs for almost three hours.

The stream idea was originally announced on Aug. 3, where Jerma explained the dollhouse concept to his viewers. Viewers would get to control everything that he does on stream as players would during The Sims. Wednesday’s event was the first of many ‘dollhouse’ livestreams, with the next two on Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. EST and Aug. 21 at 12 p.m. EST. The event is a pretty big deal within the Twitch community, and Twitch is partnering with Jerma to make the stream a reality.

So basically, The Sims, a game modeled around living life, is now being replicated in real life. But Jerma’s idea to let viewers take control of him in this ‘dollhouse’ scenario is a creative way of interacting with his audience. Viewers locked him out of the house, forced him to run and had him try on a collection of hats. The stream had bars measuring basic needs such as hygiene, hunger and energy so that viewers could decide what Jerma should (or shouldn’t) do.

Jerma’s first dollhouse stream hit over 600,000 views over the course of almost three hours. If you didn’t get to catch Jerma’s stream, check it out here and look out for the next ‘dollhouse’ events taking place over the next few days.