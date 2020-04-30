Ubisoft Unveils Assassin's Creed Valhalla Cinematic Trailer

By Jarrod Johnson II  |  April 30, 2020  |  5:00pm
Photo by BossLogic Games News Ubisoft
Ubisoft Unveils <i>Assassin's Creed Valhalla</i> Cinematic Trailer

After an eight hour livestream yesterday, Ubisoft released the cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. In this installment, players become Eivor (playable as male or female) and lead their people to a new land in the search for a new home. According to Ubisoft, the game takes place in ninth-century, Anglo-Saxon England.

Players will lead massive Viking raids, and also engage in interactions with NPC that will influence gameplay just as violence does. The trailer is as gory as ever, and the ending is sure to get your adrenaline up for this awesome release, coming this Holiday 2020.

