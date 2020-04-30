Ubisoft Unveils Assassin's Creed Valhalla Cinematic Trailer

After an eight hour livestream yesterday, Ubisoft released the cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. In this installment, players become Eivor (playable as male or female) and lead their people to a new land in the search for a new home. According to Ubisoft, the game takes place in ninth-century, Anglo-Saxon England.

Wars will rage. Kingdoms will fall. This is the age of the Vikings. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available Holiday 2020. — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) April 30, 2020

Players will lead massive Viking raids, and also engage in interactions with NPC that will influence gameplay just as violence does. The trailer is as gory as ever, and the ending is sure to get your adrenaline up for this awesome release, coming this Holiday 2020.