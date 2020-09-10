Remakes, Re-releases, and More Highlights from Ubisoft Forward

In keeping with the times, Ubisoft held an all-digital showcase called Ubisoft Forward on Thursday complete with game reveals, announcements and updates. We’ve got all the highlights from today’s showcase lined up below.

For the last 10 years, the only way to play the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game was on an Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3—and only if you bought it before it was delisted at the end of 2014 . Now, the game and all its DLC is being combined into one complete edition for every current console and PC. Play as Scott Pilgrim and take on a series of your new girlfriend’s evil exes in this side scroller beat ‘em up, available for the first time in six years.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is getting a full overhaul in a new remake slated for release on Jan. 21, 2021. The game follows the Prince of Persia as he attempts to keep the sands of time away from a foul advisor by controlling the flow of time.

Immortals Fenyx Rising, previously Gods & Monsters, got its world premiere trailer today during the big event. The open world game takes place on the golden isle of the gods, with the player tasked with saving the realm. It’s coming out Dec. 3 on Xbox and PC, with an early demo available on Google Stadia if you’re into that sort of thing. Read our hands-on impression of the game here.

Oregon Trail is back, but this time in space. In AGOS: A Game Of Space you play as the AI of a spaceship carrying the last remnants of humanity aboard it. This VR game is coming out for all PC VR headsets on Oct. 28.

Riders Republic is a massively multiplayer “extreme sports fantasy land” where players can hang out and ride some dirt bikes. The game lets players partake in extreme activities like wingsuit gliding and skiing set in accurately modeled national parks. Riders Republic is coming out PlayStation, Xbox and PC systems on Feb. 25, 2021

Nearly all of Ubisoft’s big titles are getting new content updates, seasons or both in the coming months.

The Crew 2 is getting a new season system in November, with each season lasting four months. New content will be deployed throughout the seasons in two separate episodes.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is getting a new set of missions called Red Patriot focusing on the taking down of a Russian separatist group.

A new season of For Honor called Resistance is starting Sept. 17.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 isn’t being left out of the new content announcements. The game will be getting a new mode called The Summit where players battle their way up a 100-story skyscraper and earn increasingly better loot.

Hyper Scape, Ubisoft’s vertical-focused battle royale, is also getting a new game mode. Turbot mode increases player health and fusion level regeneration, and only spawns maximum gear. The mode will be available starting on Sept. 15

Rainbow Six Siege is getting a new hero, Zero, in Operation Shadow Legacy. The game is also getting a World Cup with 45 countries competing in a single competition with more details to come.

Roller Champions made its debut at last year’s E3, but news on the title has been a bit quiet. Product Manager Stéphane Drapeau assured viewers that the game is undergoing testing and plans to release next year.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez_.