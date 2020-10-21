Ubisoft Updates and Combines Uplay and Ubisoft Club into New Ubisoft Connect Service

Just in time for the next-generation of consoles, Ubisoft has made some changes to its online services. On Wednesday, Ubisoft announced that they are expanding and combining Uplay and Ubisoft Club into a new service, Ubisoft Connect, starting on Oct. 29.

Ubisoft Connect will be available in new Ubisoft titles as an in-game overlay. The service will allow players to access Ubisoft’s in-game and social features regardless of the platform they use. The service is slated for release on Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch as overlays and on smartphones as an app.

A new “Smart Intel” system is also being added to the service. Smart Intel will bring players dedicated tips and video recommendations based on their game activities. Players will also have access to data on their personal game statistics and playstyle to compare with groups and friends.

The service will also feature a cross-game loyalty program, allowing players to earn an unlimited number of Ubisoft Units that can be spent on unique rewards in-game. To celebrate Ubisoft Connect’s launch, over 1,000 legacy Ubisoft Club rewards have been unlocked for members to receive for free.

You can check out a launch trailer for the service below.

