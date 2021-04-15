Ubisoft Will Hold an Ubisoft Forward Digital Conference During E3

Ubisoft has announced that their next Ubisoft Forward conference will be taking place on June 12 as part of E3.

The publisher’s statement simply reads, “Get ready for Ubisoft Forward! Our digital conference goes live on Saturday June 12 at 12pm PT as part of E3 2021.”

Ubisoft Forward is what the company has been calling its digital press conferences during the pandemic. Initially planned as a straightforward E3 conference, the publisher took some extra time after last year’s E3 was canceled before debuting their first Ubisoft Forward conference last July.

Ubisoft would follow their first up with another in September before quieting down until now. A few weeks ago, when the Electronic Software Association (ESA) announced E3 2021’s earliest partners, Ubisoft was a part of that list, which doesn’t make the announcement of the next Ubisoft Forward all that much of a surprise.

This announcement is, however, the first conference we’ve gotten a confirmation on for this year’s E3, and looks to maybe be kicking off the show in general. You can probably expect updates on upcoming titles like Far Cry 6, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine (which has been rumored to have been renamed “Parasite” due to…well y’know) and the oft-delayed Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake, and since it’s E3, we can probably expect some surprises, too.