Get Over 500 Games for $10 And Support Ukraine

If you’ve been seeking a way to help those affected by the Ukraine crisis, look no further than buying some video games. No, seriously.

Over 700 developers have created a bundle through itch.io, a DRM-free games service, in an effort to raise money for Ukraine. The bundle is a smorgasbord of smaller titles and big names, including the unmissable mountain climbers A Short Hike and Celeste along with mind bending puzzle games Baba Is You and Superhot. That’s only scratching the surface; the bundle also includes books, tabletop games, soundtracks, and comics.

The $10 price tag is a minimum suggestion, so you are encouraged to donate more money if you can afford it. The average donation currently is $14.61.

Already well past its initial goal of $1 million, the team behind the bundle promise a 50/50 split between the two main charities: the International Medical Corps and the Voices of Children.

The International Medical Corps provides medical assistance in the region, charging a low fundraising overhead (1%) so that 89% of donations can go to medical aid and 10% to administration. The Voices of Children meanwhile are a Ukrainian organization that “helps children cope with the horrors of war, PTSD, readjusting to school, and getting back to being kids.” They have also been setting up shelters and helping lots of grassroots impromptu work.

Most of the games within the bundle are optimized for Windows while about half will work with Linux or Mac. The rest are either browser based or Android friendly.

This is far from the first itch.io bundle for a good cause; in June 2021, a bundle was hosted to raise money for Palestinian aid. At the time of writing, nearly $1.4 has been raised in aid. You can purchase the bundle up until March 18.