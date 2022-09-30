New Monster Hunting Game Wild Hearts Announced

EA and Koei Tecmo have given a first look at Wild Hearts, a new monster hunting action game from the developers behind the Warriors series. Set in Azuma, a fantasy rendition of feudal Japan, the player must battle powerful creatures called Kemono using a combination of weapons and traps. In addition to cooperating with other players, they can use Karakuri, cube-shaped devices that utilize ancient technology.

From watching gameplay, the most immediately obvious point of inspiration for Wild Hearts is Capcom’s long-running Monster Hunter series. Both feature battles with massive creatures and emphasize utilizing equipment to get the upper hand. Whether these comparisons prove genuine or merely surface-level remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to see if another title can capture what has made Capcom’s series so unique and successful.

Executive Vice President of Koei Tecmo Games, Yosuke Hayashi, said they “wanted to create a game where crafting was at the core of the experience, redefining what can be possible in a beast hunting game.” The reveal trailer features a variety of weapons, such as a transforming katana, an umbrella, and a bow.

Wild Hearts is scheduled for a Feb. 17, 2023, release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will cost $69.99, falling in line with the recent price increases we have seen with other AAA titles.

The trailer can be found below: