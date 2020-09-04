The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Is Coming to Next Generation Consoles with Big Improvements

CD PROJEKT RED announced on Friday that a The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next generation edition is currently in the works, and will be available for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

The next generation edition will include all The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt content including the base game, both expansions and all other content in one complete package. CD PROJEKT RED said that the new edition will take full advantage of next generation hardware, implementing both ray tracing and faster loading times into the game.

This new The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt edition will be available as a standalone purchase, so no prior The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ownership will be needed. However, for those on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 who already own the game, the next generation edition will be available as a free update once it releases.

There was no release date announced for the new edition.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt originally released on May 18, 2015 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to universal acclaim according to metacritic, with a PC aggregate rating of 93.

