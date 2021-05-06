World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Coming in June

Blizzard has announced that World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic will be dropping on June 1.

World of Warcraft Classic, which is essentially a legacy server of the classic WoW experience as it launched back in 2004, has been running alongside the ongoing WoW servers and storylines since it released in 2019. Announced at Blizzcon earlier this year, the game’s first major expansion, Burning Crusade, is now releasing as the natural next step in Classic’s progression.

At Blizzcon, players were told that they’d have to pick whether or not to continue their Classic characters in Burning Crusade Classic, which will remove them from Classic’s pre-expansion facade. Now we know that that decision will be made before the expansion releases in June and won’t be so do-or-die.

Before the new (old) expansion comes out, there will be a patch to prepare World of Warcraft Classic players for the Burning Crusade Classic. When it drops ahead of the expansion on May 18, players will be given the choice of “whether to advance onward to Burning Crusade, move to a Classic Era realm, or use the Character Clone service to play in both games,” according to Blizzard’s announcement.

I’m deeply unfamiliar with how MMOs and legacy servers work, but this sounds like a very intuitive way to deal with the legitimate desire to play through the game’s different eras and preserve the history individual players undoubtedly have with each of them. While it seemed like you’d be forced to either move on or be left behind, the opportunity to clone your character and essentially have them split over different servers sounds like a smart way to get around how convoluted this could possibly be.

While we don’t know at this time, it’s safe to say that if this works well and pays off, we can probably expect more classic WoW expansions to receive legacy servers as the ongoing game continues to unfold.