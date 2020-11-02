Xbox Series X and S Will Get Most Major Streaming Services on Launch Day

Microsoft announced on Monday that most major streaming services will be available to download on their new Xbox Series X and S consoles on their launch day, Nov. 10.

Among the streaming services available are Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV and Sky Ticket.

The Apple TV app will also be available for the next-generation consoles on launch day. This app also allows Xbox Series X and S owners to access other, more specific streaming services such as Apple TV+, Showtime, CBS All Access and AMC+.

Microsoft also detailed how streaming services can make use of the Xbox Series X and S hardware to optimize videos. Apps like Netflix, Disney+. And Vudu can make use of integrated Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to deliver an enhanced dynamic range of colors and spatial sound.

An entertainment block is also being added to both next-generation and current-generation Xbox consoles. This new block will allow for easier access to streaming services and is automatically pinned to the Home menu.