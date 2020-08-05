Final Fantasy VII and Everything Else Coming to and Leaving Xbox Game Pass in August 2020

It’s a new month, which means it’s time to say hello to a bunch of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription and goodbye to a bunch of others. Here are this month’s picks:

Coming to: Xbox One, PC

Available: Aug. 13

Once synonymous with PlayStation, the beloved 1997 JRPG has recently seen its way to nearly every platform, including mobile, Switch and of course, Xbox One. And now, the venerated classic joins IX and XV as Final Fantasy options for the Xbox Game Pass. Don’t be confused, however: The 2020 Final Fantasy VII Remake is still exclusive to PlayStation 4, and will be until at least next year.

Coming to: Xbox One

Available: Thursday, Aug. 6

The first entry in the “Dark Pictures Anthology” from the makers of Until Dawn, Man of Medan received mixed reception by offering a shorter, less in-depth interactive horror movie experience. Despite its flaws, it can still be a fun, spooky time with friends, either in-person or online.



Coming to: Xbox One

Available: Thursday, Aug. 6

Darksiders: Genesis is an isometric action-adventure game featuring the series’ first co-op gameplay as you and a friend battle through heaven and hell.

Coming to: Xbox One, PC

Available: Thursday, Aug. 6

This is a 2D, retro-styled, survivalist roguelite, and yes, that’s a lot of descriptors. In what seems to be a style similar to Terraria, It Lurks Below adds a horror spin, along with dungeon-crawling and boss-fighting.

Coming to: Xbox One, PC

Available: Thursday, Aug. 6

Bear with me here, but Trailmakers is a game all about making trails. Specifically, trails for various vehicles to traverse alien planets. It’s creative. It’s cute. It’s colorful!

Coming to: Xbox One, PC

Available: Thursday, Aug. 6

Woah, another “action-adventure roguelike that blends combat and dungeon crawling with RPG-like progression!” Where do I sign?!

Coming to: Xbox One, PC

Available: Thursday, Aug. 6

This seems to carry the similar sidescrolling, tough-as-nails shooter vibes Contra was so good at capturing back in the day, which is good because recent Contra games have not been great recently.

That’s all the games coming to Game Pass this month, but there are also, sadly, a few games setting sail from the subscription service. On Aug. 14, Devil May Cry 5 leaves Xbox One, Space Hulk: Tactics and Where the Water Tastes Like Wine leave PC. Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Yoku’s Island Express leave both.

Xbox One and PC won’t be the only way to play Xbox Game Pass games for long, as xCloud launches for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers Sept. 15 on Android phones and tablets.