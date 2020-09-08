Microsoft Reveals Xbox Series S Look & Price, Teases More Coming Soon

And just like that, the summer standoff between Xbox and PlayStation is over. While the gaming giants did their absolute best to keep both the price and release date of their next generation consoles under lock, leaked information and images depicting a new, smaller Xbox Series system forced Xbox to make the first move. At 3 a.m. EST this morning, Xbox took to Twitter to officially confirm the console shown to be the Xbox Series S—the smallest, yet most powerful Xbox ever made. In addition, they also revealed the system’s price: $299 USD.

Fulfilling their promise of “sharing more soon,” an official trailer for the Xbox Series S dropped on YouTube at about 12:30 p.m.. ET. The trailer revealed the new system in the Series line will be 60% smaller than the Series X, yet will still be able to run next-gen games 1440P at up to 120 FPS. Furthermore, the Series S will be another all-digital console for Xbox—perfect for those who solely utilize Xbox Game Pass, but not-so-great for physical collectors. Perhaps the most exciting piece of news, however, is that we now have a release date. The Xbox Series S is launching November 10, placating any fears we had about COVID-19 pushing back release to next year.

With Xbox’s announcements validating the leaked information, it’s likely we might hear more about the Xbox Series X soon—which is rumored to be released on the same day at $499 USD.

Watch the entire reveal trailer below: