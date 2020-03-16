Microsoft Releases a Detailed Look at Specs for the Xbox Series X

Microsoft has shared an in-depth description of the new features for the Xbox Series X that will power the next generation. The article features developer comments, and side-by-side comparisons of Xbox gameplay with and without the new improvements. Developers focused on power, speed and compatibility upgrades to cater to esports venues, casual players, independent streamers and content creators. The result is shaping up to be the fastest, most immersive experience console players have had thus far. Here are the system specs, along with an Xbox Series X glossary:

CPU8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

GPU12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Die Size360.45 mm2

Process7nm Enhanced

Memory16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

Memory Bandwidth10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage1 TB Custom NVME SSD

I/O Throughput2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

Expandable Storage1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External StorageUSB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance Target4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

The Microsoft team exceeded consumer expectations for next-gen games in 4K at 60 FPS by including support for up to 120 FPS. Of course, most titles won’t require that much processing power, but having that option is unprecedented for console players. Will Tuttle of Xbox Wire watched some exclusive footage from the Coalition developers working to optimize Gears 5 for the Xbox Series X. He witnessed the intro for the game at 60 FPS, twice the frames the Xbox One X could handle. The game itself is already running at over 100 FPS, which will make transition between cinematographic cutscenes and active gameplay smoother, and suture players into the game’s world more seamlessly. Besides FPS capabilities doubling, players will also find the hardware accelerated DirectX Raytracing the most noticeable. This development will add more realistic lighting, shadows and texture for in-game environments, making the experience more realistic for players.

Developers are upgrading the hard disk drive (HDD) to a solid state drive (SSD), which means the Series X will access memory files faster than the One X without generating heat or noise. The team is also employing Dynamic Latency Input (DLI), which basically reduces input lag.

Sony has released a few developments for the PS5, but nothing as detailed as Microsoft’s specs on the Series X. We’ll see how the rivalry develops further before the holiday season.