Microsoft Announces When and Where to Watch the Xbox Games Showcase for the Xbox Series X

Following the Xbox Series X’s announcement in December 2019 and the subsequent trickle of information concerning its specs, features and games, Microsoft is finally ready to give the console its big blowout through July’s Xbox Games Showcase. The company isn’t giving much info to go on ahead of the event, other than when and where viewers can watch it.

Microsoft hasn’t confirmed or denied any games coming to the platform ahead of time, but especially given a recent subtweet from the official Halo account, it’s a pretty safe bet that Halo Infinite will be there in some capacity:

Not among the places viewers can watch the event is Microsoft’s own streaming platform, Mixer, since the service shuts down July 22, a day shy of the showcase’s airing. Microsoft has had many of its streams air exclusively through Mixer in the past, so this marks one of the first times viewers can watch the official stream live through other means.

The Xbox Games Showcase airs July 23 at 12 p.m. ET, and will be available to watch through xbox.com, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. There will be a one-hour pre-show streaming at 11 a.m. ET through YouTube Gaming. The Xbox Series X is planned to launch holiday 2020, around the same time as Sony’s PlayStation 5.