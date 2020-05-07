Xbox Series X: Here are 13 Games That Will Be Optimized for Microsoft's New Console

Microsoft’s gearing up to unleash another Xbox upon the world this fall—assuming the world still exists this fall—and chose today to pump out a ton of details. So hey: here are some of those details, specifically about its lineup of games.

The Xbox Series X, as it’s known, will support a variety of new, high-tech features not found in current consoles. That includes stuff like 8K resolution, running games at 120 frames per second at 4K resolution, faster loading and streaming of game assets, and the fancy graphics rendering technique known as ray tracing. Since early titles for the Xbox Series X will also have versions for existing systems like the Xbox One, Microsoft will be putting a logo on the packaging to let consumers know when a game has been optimized for Xbox Series X. Basically these are games that might be playable on different systems, but will presumably look the best on the Series X. The first batch of Xbox Series X Optimized games includes both major titles from significant third parties, like Ubisoft’s new Assassin’s Creed game, and interesting new concepts from developers with proven track records, like Bloober’s new horror game The Medium. You’ll also be able to Madden it up all over the Series X.

Here’s the list of 13 Xbox Series X Optimized games that Microsoft revealed earlier today.

The Ascent

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chorus

DiRT 5

Madden NFL 21

The Medium

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Second Extinction

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Microsoft also released more information at today’s Xbox 20/20 event; look for more information on that at Paste Games. And expect even more details on more games, including Halo Infinite, at an event coming in July.