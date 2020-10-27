Here's an Xbox Series X Unboxing Gallery

It’s time to share something very important with you—a vital piece of knowledge that everybody absolutely needs to know. And that, of course, is what it looks like when you take an Xbox Series X out of its box.

Microsoft’s latest gaming console comes out on November 10, but we’ve had our hands on one—and the box it came in—for a few days now. Normally we would’ve just torn right into that sucker, strapping it into our TV ASAP and tossing that box right in the recycling bin. But in this, the grand age of ceaseless content, it made more sense to photograph the entire unboxing process one step at a time. So that’s what we did. We took photos of the box itself, and all the stuff that comes inside the box. Y’know, like cables and a controller, and whatnot.

If you can’t wait to get your mitts on a fancy new Xbox Series X next month—or are still on the fence about ordering one, and would somehow be swayed by seeing what its box looks like—here are the photos for you. Join us for our journey deep into the darkest crevices of the box that the Xbox Series X comes in.