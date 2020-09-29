Four Spooktacular Games Are Headed to Xbox Live Gold for October

Trick-or-treating may be cancelled this year, but subscribers to Xbox Live Gold will still have a way to get their candy collecting fix. Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut, Maid of Sker, Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy and Costume Quest Will be available to Xbox Live Gold members for a limited time in October as part of Games for Gold.

Each game will be available for a set amount of time, with Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut available from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. The game is a throwback to ‘80s trash horror, and puts the player in the role of a demented villian terrorizing camp counselors.

Maid of Sker will be available from Oct. 16 to Nov. 15. The game is set in a remote hotel with a secret history. The player must use stealth tactics to survive a host of sound-based enemies based on Welsh folklore.

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy will be around from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15. Taking inspiration from ancient Egypt, the game follows Sphinx and his Mummy friend on a quest to thwart the evil plants of Set.

Last but not least, Costume Quest is playable from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31. Play as either of two siblings on a quest to save the other from evil monsters on Halloween night. Sport different costumes that allow you to transform into giant robots, mythical creatures and more during combat. Oh, and trick-or-treat of course.

All four games will also be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as well.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez_.