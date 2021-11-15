Surprise: Halo Infinite's Multiplayer Is Playable Right Now

Surprise! Halo Infinite, the new Xbox-exclusive continuing story of everyone’s favorite UNSC Spartan, is live. On Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One (and One S and One X), and PC, Halo Infinite multiplayer can now be downloaded, installed, and played with old friends and new friends across the world as of today, Nov. 15, 2021. The campaign mode is not available yet; it’s still scheduled to land Dec. 8, but you can whet your appetite in the meantime by checking out how old game modes fit into this new world.

Halo Infinite Season 1: Heroes of Reach is available at the Xbox website, in the Microsoft Store, or through Xbox Game Pass. In the Microsoft Store and on the front page of the Xbox website, it’s being called a Multiplayer Beta, though on Game Pass and in the store on the Xbox website, there’s no mention of it being a test.

In October, Halo released a new trailer for Halo Infinite’s campaign and Grace Benfell previewed the game for Paste. Now you can actually try it out for yourself, instead of just reading what people like us have to say about it.

You can see the somewhat dramatic, pretty cool launch trailer for Multiplayer Season One, which has a Spartan training center as its meta premise, below: