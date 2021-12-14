New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass This Week

Earlier this month, Xbox released a full slate of Game Pass games. Then they slipped in some games without announcement. Yesterday, the official Xbox On YouTube channel, operated by Xbox’s UK site, announced nine new games, and highlighted one that Xbox previously released to Game Pass unannounced:

Available Now:

Serious Sam 4 came to Game Pass unannounced. Developed by Croteam and published by Devolver Digital, the 2020 sci-fi shooter release follows the titular protagonist on an adventure across Europe fighting back against an alien invasion and seeking the Ark of the Covenant

Dec. 16:

Lake, developed by Gamious and published by Whitehorn Digital and Gamious, where you play as Meredith Weiss, taking a career break to return to her small lakefront hometown and deliver packages for two weeks in 1986

Firewatch, a 2016 adventure game by Campo Santo, published in partnership with Panic and set in 1989 Wyoming with a twisting and turning story

Broken Age, developed and published by Double Fine before their acquisition by Xbox, is a point-and-click adventure with a winding sci-fi/fantasy

Ben 10: Power Trip is an open-world brawler based on a Nickelodeon TV show about a super-powered preteen who, in the game, is on vacation in Europe; developed by PHL Collective and published by Outright Games Ltd.

Mortal Kombat 11 joins Mortal Kombat X on Game Pass. Released in 2019, the critically-acclaimed eleventh mainline edition of the NetherRealm Studios-Warner Bros. Interactive series takes the second version of the MK universe to its conclusion before starting a third timeline

The Gunk is a Day One release from publisher Thunderful Publishing, the first 3D adventure from Image & Form, the team behind the Steamworld series. It’s an action-adventure/platform exploration game on an alien world

Race with Ryan is a racing game developed by 3DClouds and published by Outright Games, set in the universe of the children’s YouTube channel Ryan’s World. The children’s kart racing game seems to take some direction from Mario Kart, but what arcade racer doesn’t?

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay is a character action game developed by DRAKHAR STUDIO and published by Outright Games, a console character action-adventure game full of puzzles and minigames

Transformers: Battlegrounds is a kid-friendly turn-based strategy/tactics game starring everyone’s favorite Robots In Disguise, developed by Coatsink and published by Outright Games

You can see the original video here: