Select Xbox One Games Will See an Upgrade on Xbox Series X|S with FPS Boost

Microsoft has announced that they will be upgrading a handful of backwards compatible titles on the Xbox Series X|S with FPS Boost, a feature “which employs a variety of new methods for nearly doubling (and in a few instances, quadrupling) the original framerate on select titles.”

The games that will initially be receiving the benefits of FPS Boost include Watch Dogs 2, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Far Cry 4, Sniper Elite 4 and UFC 4.

As suggested by the post on Xbox Wire, the frame rate increase across these games will vary. For example, New Super Lucky’s Tale’s frame rate will see a boost to 120 frames per second, while UFC 4 will see a bump up to 60. These scale to what the backwards compatibility team at Xbox, in conjunction with the actual developers, seemed to have decided was an appropriate cap on the games.

The goal of boosting these frame rates is to “make games visually smoother, resulting in more immersive gameplay.”

As part of the rollout of the feature, the team at Xbox will be adding menu icons and settings in an update this spring that will allow players to more easily toggle FPS Boost, as well as add indicators for when your game is utilizing FPS Boost.

Additionally, it seems Xbox is targeting a good number of Xbox Game Pass games for future FPS Boost upgrades, meaning that more players will have FPS Boost-capable games readily available for a low admission. For now, New Super Lucky’s Tale and Sniper Elite 4 are the only Game Pass games of the bunch with FPS Boost, with more to come in the near and long-term future.