Xbox Announces the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase for June 13

Xbox just announced their Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase event, which will be a 90-minute event highlighting games from Xbox Games Studios, Bethesda and other partners. The event will take place on June 13 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

The virtual showcase will detail more information on the gaming lineup within the Xbox & Bethesda partnership, as well as other Xbox games being released this holiday, additions to the Xbox Game Pass library, and more.

This announcement follows Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Bethesda Softworks, making Bethesda games exclusive to Xbox and PC. Previous Bethesda games and certain PS5 exclusives such as Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo will be released on the Playstation as promised despite this change.

Xbox will also be hosting Xbox FanFest this year, with both physical and virtual events, as well as content, sweepstakes, merch and more. While this event is normally in-person, Xbox has adapted Xbox FanFest to make it mostly virtual, allowing more fans to participate.

The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase will be available on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.