Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's Latest Perk Is a 30 Day Trial of Disney+

Microsoft has announced that the latest perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members is a free 30 day trial for Disney+, that they can claim starting today.

The offer is available for Ultimate members to claim and activate until Jan. 31, 2021 and gives Ultimate members access to the full Disney+ library.

The offer can be claimed through the perks gallery on Xbox consoles, the Xbox app on Windows 10 PCs or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app available on both iOS and Android devices. Members can make use of the Disney+ app available on Xbox One and on both the Xbox Series X and S during the trial.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s venture into a monthly subscription service for games, with Ultimate members currently having access to over 400 videogames across Xbox consoles, PC and cloud enabled games. Microsoft has set out to make Xbox Game Pass Ultimate an irresistible deal, recently announcing the addition of EA Play and confirming that new Bethesda titles will be available on launch via the service.

The addition of a 30 day trial for Disney+ is the latest perk offered to Ultimate members outside the realm of their videogame offerings. Previously, Microsoft has struck deals with 2K, SEGA, Spotify, Postmates and Discord to offer similar trial and virtual offers

The deal is available for new Disney+ subscribers who are 18 or older only. After the trial, members will be charged on a monthly basis for the streaming service unless they cancel their subscription.