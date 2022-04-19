Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Moved Up to a July Release Date

Get ready to be really feeling it when Xenoblade Chronicles 3 lands on the Nintendo Switch on July 29, nearly two full months earlier than originally planned.

The newest game in the long-running Xeno series, Xenoblade 3 tasks players with embarking on an epic adventure focused around “life.” Noah and Mio, citizens from the warring nations of Keves and Agnus, set out to learn about the truth behind their conflict, bringing others along on the journey to unite their lands.

The trailer showcases the stunning graphics and highlights the refined battle system. With a focus on action, players will control a party of six characters to fell ferocious foes; each character has their own role in battle.

These roles arise as classes, with each class specializing in a particular fighting style—a Swordfighter is good at close-range while a Zephyr distracts an enemy while evading its attacks. Throughout the journey, classes can be changed to fully customize your party.

New to the series is the Interlink System, which allows tag team pairs to combine into a giant form known as Ouroboros if certain conditions are met. Each Ouroboros has their own moveset and will be key to winning the difficult battles that await you.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to unite the previous numbered entries in the series when it comes out in July. You can pre-order a Special Edition which includes package artwork by Masatsugu Saito, a full-color 250-page+ hardcover art book, and a steel case when more details arrive in the future.