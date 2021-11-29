A Self-Care Gift Guide for People Who Need Some Calm in Their Life

2021 has been a challenging year filled with political unrest, supply chain issues, and a pandemic that just won’t go away. We all need a minute to take care of ourselves and those we love. These items can help quiet a racing mind or make someone smile for at least a little while.

$44

Hereward Farms is a family farm in Ontario that makes farm-to-skin lavender products. The products smell wonderful, aren’t overpowering, and can be ordered with either a sunflower oil or sweet almond oil base. The set includes one bottle of Lavish Infused Lavender Face Oil and one bottle of Ravish Infused Lavender Body Oil.

$25

FEBE candles are vegan and eco-friendly, made from coconut wax and other clean ingredients. Cocoa Butter Cashmere has a scent that’s rich but subtle with notes of vanilla, sandalwood, jasmine, and cocoa butter. It comes in a glamorous gold jar and fills the room with a scent that’s warm and cozy, perfect for cocooning in bed while reading.

$11.24

This journal has helpful prompts to help you slow down, reflect, and be intentional when your mind won’t stop spinning. It’s great for anyone desperately searching for balance and needing a little nudge when trying to set daily goals.

$29.95

CMY Cubes use the primary colors of cyan, magenta, and yellow on a translucent cube in order to filter light to make other hues. As you twist and turn the cube, you get glimpses of an ever-changing spectrum of color. It’s a cool alternative to a fidget spinner and helps me focus when my mind starts to wander.

$69.96

Lurera is an anti-anxiety pillow that’s super soft, has a heating pad and a heartbeat simulator. It’s like hugging your favorite cat without the claw marks, shedding, or catitude. The heating pad heats easily in the microwave and stays warm for hours. I was a little skeptical of the heartbeat simulator, but it’s seriously soothing.

$11.60

These cards provide over 50 prompts for simple mind or body exercises in a colorful package. Cards are divided into four color-coded mindfulness categories: Rest & Balance, Insight & Awareness, Curiosity & Joy, and Kindness. There are even eight blank cards to personalize your experience.

$44

Scents have a huge impact on my mental well-being. The Pura Smart Device Home Fragrance Diffuser plugs into an outlet and can be controlled by an app on my phone to release fragrance when I need it. Whether you need something calming to help you fall asleep, something energizing to get you moving, or a romantic scent to set the mood, the Pura Smart Device has you covered.

$18.95

Lush has so many amazing gift sets, but I love this set with their legendary Dream Cream, a rich moisturizer that soothes even the most irritated skin, and the creamy Figs and Leaves soap. It’s under $20 and is pre-wrapped for easy gifting.

$45

The Madonna Inn is a wonderfully maximalist resort in San Luis Obispo, Cali. with an iconic steakhouse featuring an over-the-top pink floral carpet. Their signature blanket is snuggly soft and features plush sherpa on one side and vibrant magenta floral fleece on the other. It’s hard not to feel pampered when using it.

$35

This set has a charming double walled glass mug, tea strainer, and three perfectly pre-portioned packets of relaxing tea in Cinnamon Rooibos Chai, Ginger Honey and Peppermint Amour. No more worrying about the correct amount to use, which can bring its own stress. All you need is hot water.

$11

It’s hard not to smile when wearing one of these fleece union suits. Working from home dressed as a unicorn or sloth is a lot of fun and can tap into your inner child. These are ultrasoft and size inclusive, available in XS up to 3X. They have animal hoods and pockets, so they’re both hilarious and functional.