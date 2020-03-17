Amy Adams Joins Instagram to Read Stories to Kids Amid School Cancellations Due to Coronavirus

In her Instagram debut, Amy Adams harkens back to her Enchanted role. Adams teamed up with Jennifer Garner, Save the Children, No Kid Hungry and Scholastic to address the issue of school closings due to coronavirus through a new initiative called #SaveWithStories. You can watch the six-time Oscar nominee read a story about a princess who takes care of a misunderstood dragon, a lively performance reminiscent of Adams’ role as Giselle, a princess-turned-unwitting New Yorker in Disney’s Enchanted. The children’s tale was written by her daughter and illustrated with vivid sketches by her husband, Darren Le Gallo.

As schools shutter, the closings don’t just mean that children’s educations are being postponed, but also that many children could go hungry without access to school meals. Food pantries, nonprofits and school districts across the country are working to address food insecurity for kids, and Adams and Garner are lending their famous faces to the cause. For #SaveWithStories, Adams and Garner will read children’s books in Instagram and Facebook videos “to provide a little fun, a little education, and a little distraction for kids and parents,” according to the Save the Children website.

Garner also posted a video on her Instagram page, edited to make it look like Garner and Adams are reading a script together, but really they’re in separate spaces (social distancing, folks!), discussing the storytelling venture. In the caption, Garner writes that the Instagram page will be “a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books. We are galvanizing (without hair and makeup!!) as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between @savethechildren and Share Our Strength’s @nokidhungry (and thank you to our founding publisher, @scholasticinc).”

The initiative also encourages donations to No Kid Hungry and Save the Children, which “will help make sure schools and community programs have the support they need to keep feeding vulnerable children during the pandemic, as well as provide books, games and other educational materials, along with afterschool and summer programs, to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom,” as per Save the Children.

Watch Adams read “The Dinosaur Princess” below.