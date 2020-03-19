Kanopy Offers a Credit-Free Film Selection and Kids Streaming at No Charge

Kanopy is offering their library partners a varied selection of documentaries, educational videos and indie films for viewers to stream without using up their monthly allotments during self-quarantine. The streaming service is also offering free unlimited streaming for Kanopy Kids for children and families learning at home.

Content partners contributing their films include:

First Run Features

Samuel Goldwyn

Collective Eye Films

FilmRise

Media

Education Foundation

NYX Channel

New Day Films

Oscilloscope

Passion River Productions

Faculty and students will receive collections from The Great Courses for free, and Kanopy is working to secure more. If you don’t already have an account, all you need is a library card or a university login to start streaming.

Hey library card holders! Thanks to the support of select partners, we’re offering a collection of films you can stream without using any play credits! See the growing collection for your #Quarantine here: https://t.co/QsfIfNMCMfpic.twitter.com/hVRhbkuB5J — Kanopy (@Kanopy) March 14, 2020

You can check a comprehensive list of the credit-free films here. Make sure to check periodically over the next 30 days, as Kanopy is still working with content creators to bring more titles.