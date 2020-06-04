Watch: First Black Streaming Service, UMC, Speaks Out on Racism and Injustice

In a press release, UMC — the foremost subscription streaming service dedicated to Black TV and film from AMC Networks — released a video statement speaking out on racism and injustice. The video, which was released via Instagram and YouTube, soundlessly displays the last words of black people killed by police, including those of 46-year-old George Floyd who was brutally killed last Monday, May 25.

“Our ancestors fought for us. The spirit of their sacrifices runs through our veins” reads the release. “The Civil Rights Movement walked so the #BlackLivesMatter movement could run. It is sad that it has taken this moment to truly open America’s eyes, but it is time to use our power and our strength to make a difference.”

Read UMC’s full statement and watch the accompanying video below. If you are looking for resources to join the fight against racism and police brutality, read Paste’s resource guide for active anti-racism here.



There are no words to describe the pain that we feel. As Black people, it is an unspoken language that only we as a community truly understand. We are beyond tired. We have had MORE than enough.

The injustice, prejudice, and racism faced by Black people in this country is a part of the Black experience that we have endured for far too long. Our Blackness is not a threat, it doesn’t make us less deserving, and should never have resulted in the inhumane treatment faced by George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others.

Our ancestors fought for us. The spirit of their sacrifices runs through our veins. The Civil Rights Movement walked so the #BlackLivesMatter movement could run. It is sad that it has taken this moment to truly open America’s eyes, but it is time to use our power and our strength to make a difference.

Let’s use our voices. Let’s use our excellence. Let’s use our votes, so that the memories of the Brothers and Sisters we have lost along the way will not go in vain. Let their names ring on as we move forward in the fight for justice.

We are with you. We are you.



