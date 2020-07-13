The Goonies, Beetlejuice and Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes Are Coming to 4K

Clear some shelf space, physical media collectors: Warner Brothers has announced that a handful of its catalog hits are coming to 4K in September. The Goonies, beloved by ‘80s nostalgists and young Josh Brolin fans alike, will finally hit the format at the start of the month. Beetlejuice will likewise be out that day, bringing one of Tim Burton’s best movies and Michael Keaton’s greatest role to your living room in the best resolution yet. And finally those two Sherlock Holmes movies starring Robert Downey Jr., the first of which somehow came out over a decade ago and not, like, six years ago, like I thought, will be out on that day too. All four movies will be released on September 1, 2020—the earliest possible September release date you could ever get.

All four releases are expected to retail for $24.99, and will include a copy in 4K with HDR, along with a standard Blu-ray and a Digital HD version. They’ll also all include the same bonus features from the most recent Blu-ray editions. Beetlejuice, meanwhile, will feature a new Dolby Atmos remix of the soundtrack, so Danny Elfman’s score will sound better than ever.

We’ll leave you with a look at the boxes for all four releases. They pretty much look like you’d probably expect.