A Quiet Place Part II's Release Delayed Because Coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to spread, the list of canceled events and delayed releases gets longer and longer: Added to that today (March 12) is Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place Part II, the John Krasinski-directed sequel to the 2018 horror hit, which had been scheduled to open on Friday, March 20. The film has yet to receive a new release date.

“After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of A Quiet Place Part II,” the studio said in a statement Thursday. “We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

Krasinski echoed the announcement in a statement of his own, saying “now is clearly not the right time” to release the film in theaters:

A Quiet Place Part II joins No Time to Die and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway among major studio releases affected by the COVID-19 outbreak so far. As of now, Disney’s live-action Mulan remains slated for release on March 27, just one week after A Quiet Place Part II’s original premiere date—it remains to be seen if that will actually happen.

Stay tuned for further updates on the A Quiet Place sequel’s theatrical release. In the meantime, you can watch a trailer for the film here and revisit a recent featurette focused on Cillian Murphy’s character right here.