Alex Garland and A24 Reunite for Men, with Jessie Buckley Eyed to Star

Indie film lovers of the world rejoice! A24 will finance and distribute Alex Garland’s next film project, Men, marking their reunion.

Men is about a woman who travels to the English countryside to process the death of her ex-husband. Although further details of this forthcoming Garland-written and directed feature are sparse, the film may very well contain the sci-fi elements Garland is known for including throughout his filmography. Jessie Buckley of Fargo and I’m Thinking of Ending Things renown is pegged to star alongside Rory Kinnear, who will be in the much anticipated forthcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die. According to Deadline, “Buckley’s deal is not closed but is headed in right direction.”

Garland first teamed up with A24 for 2015’s Ex Machina, the sci-fi sleeper hit that became a crown jewel of AI-centric media in the 2010s (Black Mirror, Westworld, etc.) and graced audiences with what is arguably one of the best film dance sequences of all time. Garland last directed Paramount’s Annihilation in 2018 and thereafter worked on his 2019 FX limited series Devs. Men will (thankfully) mark his return to the film world.