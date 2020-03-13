Here’s a List of the Films and TV Shows Delayed, Halted or Suspended Due to the Coronavirus

We are officially in the midst of a coronavirus (or COVID-19) pandemic, according to the World Health Organization. While the entertainment industry began suspending large-scale events and releases (South by Southwest, No Time to Die) well before the pandemic was declared, the rampant global spread of the virus has led to postponed release dates and halted production schedules on film and TV sets alike.
Interestingly, COVID-19 hasn’t drastically affected the domestic box office at nearly the same scale as other economic markets. However, the effect of the virus has been evident on the global box office, with China and Italy mandating that theaters remain closed during the pandemic. The escalated possibility of piracy when it comes to certain territories being barred from seeing a new release over others was also a concern when it came to postponing releasing altogether.
The delaying of release dates might also mean withholding the release of some films until 2021, given that certain titles might make more money during a specific time of year. With spring quickly passing as the virus escalates, some titles have already lost their greatest window of opportunity.
Television sets have also decided to halt or delay production due to the virus, especially after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus on the set of Fox’s NeXt in Chicago. The show wrapped production, so it is not halted or delayed, but it speaks to the reality of COVID-19 infiltrating the entertainment industry on a larger scale.
Below is a comprehensive list of all movies that have had their release dates postponed, followed by all movies and TV shows that have halted production over concerns of coronavirus. The list will be updated regularly as more updates come to light.
While the fate of independent cinema is still precarious due to multiple festival cancellations, highly anticipated box office features have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic as well. It all began with the Daniel Craig-starring James Bond film No Time to Die, and then came for James Corden-featuring animated sequel Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and John Krasinski’s directorial return in horror film A Quiet Place Part II, and, most recently, the critically lauded live-action Mulan reboot from Disney. At any rate, it’s clear that movie theaters are going to be pretty empty for a while. While some of these films have already solidified later release dates for the spring or summer, some films, like F9 from the Fast and the Furious franchise, will have to postpone their release until next spring.
Slay The Dragon
Original Release Date: March 13, 2020
New Release Date: April 3, 2020
The Truth
Original Release Date: March 20, 2020
New Release Date: Summer 2020 (TBD)
A Quiet Place Part II
Original Release Date: March 20, 2020
New Release Date: TBD
Blue Story
Original Release Date: March 20, 2020
New Release Date: TBD
The Truth (La Vérité)
Original Release Date: March 20, 2020
New Release Date: Summer 2020 (TBD)
Mulan
Original Release Date: March 27, 2020
New Release Date: TBD
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Original Release Date: April 3, 2020
New Release Date: August 7, 2020
The Lovebirds
Original Release Date: April 3, 2020
New Release Date: TBD
The Artist’s Wife
Original Release Date: April 3, 2020
New Release Date: TBD
New Mutants
Original Release Date: April 3, 2020
New Release Date: TBD
No Time To Die
Original Release Date: April 10, 2020
New Release Date: November 25, 2020
Antlers
Original Release Date: April 17, 2020
New Release Date: TBD
F9
Original Release Date: May 22, 2020
New Release Date: April 2, 2021
The production of films is also being halted in light of the coronavirus epidemic. This, reasonably, began last month when the Tom Cruise spy franchise film Mission Impossible: 7 stopped production in Venice, Italy, as the country has been the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Thursay, March 12, the Marvel martial arts film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings suspended production after director Destin Daniel Cretton decided to self-quarantine as he awaited coronavirus test results. The forthcoming Disney live-action reboot of The Little Mermaid decided to delay production, which was supposed to begin next week in London. Pre-production on Disney films Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk have also been nixed.
Mission Impossible: 7
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Little Mermaid
Home Alone
The Last Duel
Nightmare Alley
Peter Pan & Wendy
Shrunk
TV production, spanning from broadcast to streaming, has been swiftly halted. Production on forthcoming seasons has also been delayed until further notice. There is no telling when production will be able to begin or continue, or how this suspension of production will ultimately affect the industry. It’s a good thing there’s already a seemingly infinite plethora of shows already on streaming services, because nothing new is coming for a while.
The Flash
The CW, halted
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Disney+, halted
Survivor
CBS, delayed
Riverdale
The CW, halted
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
NBC, halted
Late Night with Seth Meyers
NBC, halted
Grey’s Anatomy
ABC, halted
The Wendy Williams Show
Syndicate, halted
Grace and Frankie
Netflix, halted
The Morning Show
Apple TV+, halted
The Good Fight
CBS All Access, halted
NCIS
CBS, halted
Bull
CBS, halted
Dynasty
The CW, halted
Chicago P.D.
NBC, halted
Chicago Med
NBC, halted
Chicago Fire
NBC, halted
Law and Order: SVU
NBC, halted
FBI
CBS, halted
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS, halted
New Amsterdam
NBC, halted
Angelyne
Peacock, halted
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicate, halted
Russian Doll
Netflix, delayed
Little America
Apple TV+, delayed
Rutherford Falls
Peacock, delayed
American Ninja Warriors
NBC, delayed
The Amazing Race
CBS, halted
Card Sharks
ABC, delayed
The Price Is Right
CBS, halted
Foundation
Apple TV+, halted
Stay tuned for further updates.