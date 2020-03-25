New on Amazon Prime Video: All the Movies and TV Coming in April

Demand for choice streaming content has skyrocketed while the world holes up amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Amazon Prime Video is supplying just that in April. The film and television highlights of next month include one title so perfect for self-quarantine viewing, we’re already getting excited about it up here in the intro paragraph.

That title, as you discerning cinephiles have likely already surmised, is A24’s Oscar-nominated The Lighthouse (April 16), the newest film from visionary The Witch filmmaker Robert Eggers. The “hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s” stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as the “wickies” in charge of its titular seaside outpost. Paste praised The Lighthouse as one of 2019’s best films, not to mention its best horror films, and its cooped-up, oceanside descent into madness is sure to make for a particularly fascinating watch amid our own collective cabin fever. Additional April film highlights include appropriately apocalyptic Will Smith thriller I Am Legend (April 1), Ladj Ly’s Academy Award-nominated Paris riots drama Les Misérables (April 10), star-studded 2018 assassin action-thriller Hotel Artemis (April 1), Amazon original, Cannes Film Festival award-winning “tropical melodrama” Invisible Life (April 3), final Rambo mission Rambo: Last Blood (April 10), Tayarisha Poe’s acclaimed Sundance drama Selah and the Spades (April 17) and a whole bunch of Bond films in glorious 4K UHD.

That brings us to the small screen, where Amazon is adding a couple of notable original shows next month, including an intriguing new series and an old warhorse of a returning fan favorite. The former is Tales from the Loop (April 3), an eight-episode sci-fi series from executive producer Matt Reeves (who’s currently working on the forthcoming The Batman) and based on the acclaimed art of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag. The series, which stars Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Town), Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation), Daniel Zolghardi (Eighth Grade), Duncan Joiner (Waco) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, Game of Thrones), “explores the town and people who live above ‘TheLoop,’ a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe—making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction,” Amazon explains. The latter, meanwhile, is Season 6 of long-running crime-drama Bosch (April 17), starring Titus Welliver as the titular detective. The show’s penultimate season finds Detective Harry Bosch “at the center of a complex murder case, a messy federal investigation and a catastrophic threat to Los Angeles,” and will surely continue to deliver … whatever it is folks seem to like about this show. Beyond those two titles and Season 3B of Dino Dana (?), Amazon isn’t adding any other TV in April, it appears.

Find Amazon’s complete April slate below.

April 1

A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)

Bangkok Dangerous (2010)

Bird Of Paradise (1932)

Blind Husbands (1919)

Broken Blossoms (1919)

Daniel Boone (1936)

Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)

Diary Of A Hitman (1991)

Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)

Dishonored Lady (1947)

Dollface (1945)

Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)

Dr. T & The Women (2000)

Drums In The Deep South (1951)

For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)

From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)

Gator (1976)

Gods And Monsters (1999)

Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)

Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)

Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)

Mark Of Zorro (1920)

Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)

Mutiny (1952)

Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)

Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)

Repentance (2014)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Son Of Monte Cristo (1940)

Tarzan The Fearless (1933)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Boost (1988)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hoodlum (1951)

The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)

The Lost World (1925)

The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)

The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)

The Sender (1982)

The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)

The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)

Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)

You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)

April 3

Invisible Life – Amazon Original movie (2019)

April 10

Les Misérables – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

April 14

Vault (2019)

April 16

The Lighthouse (2019)

April 17

Selah and the Spades – Amazon Original movie (2019)

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

April 29

Footloose (2011)

April 1

America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand)

El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Foyle’s War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)

April 3

Tales from the Loop – Amazon Original series: Season 1

April 17

Bosch – Amazon Original series: Season 6

Dino Dana – Amazon Original series: Season 3B

April 7

The Turning (2020)

Underwater (2020)

April 10

IT: Chapter 2 (HBO)

April 16

Joker (2019) (HBO)

April 7

April 1

The Mallorca Files: Season 1 (Britbox)

April 2

Broke: Season 1 (CBS All Access)

April 5

World on Fire: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

April 9

The Good Fight: Season 4 (CBS All Access)

April 10

The Undoing: Season 1 (HBO)

April 12

Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Belgravia: Season 1 (Epix)

Insecure: Season 4 (HBO)

Run: Season 1 (HBO)

April 26

Vida: Season 3 (STARZ)

April 27

I Know This Much is True: Season 1 (HBO)

April 2

Valero Texas Open (PGA Tour Live)

April 5

ACM Awards (CBS All Access)

April 11

The Masters (CBS All Access)

April 16

RBC Heritage (PGA Tour Live)

April 23

Zurich Classic of New Orleans (PGA Tour Live)