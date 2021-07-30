Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult to Star in Dark Comedy Thriller The Menu

Nicholas Hoult is reportedly getting ready to join Anya Taylor-Joy in upcoming Searchlight Pictures dark comedy-thriller The Menu, teaming two young stars as they come off serious award spotlights. The Menu would also be reuniting several prominent production members of HBO’s Succession.

Little is known about the story, but The Hollywood Reporter describes it as “centering on a young couple, who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking results.” A dark foodie comedy starring Taylor-Joy and Hoult? Sign us up for that. They’ll be joining a solid cast that has already added Downsizing’s Hong Chau and the great Ralph Fiennes.

The Menu is directed by prolific TV director Mark Mylod, who has directed 10 episodes of Succession and a handful of Game of Thrones classics, from a script likewise written by Succession’s Will Tracey and Late Night With Seth Myers’ Seth Reiss. Given that pedigree, we’d be expecting a smart, social critique of a comedy, possibly with some light cannibalism.

Both Taylor-Joy and Hoult are coming off career years in 2020, with Taylor-Joy receiving praise for both Emma and Netflix’s exceedingly popular The Queen’s Gambit, the latter of which won her a Golden Globe for Best Actress. Hoult, meanwhile, was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Hulu’s The Great, the second season of which he recently wrapped filming. We’ll be looking forward to seeing these two share the screen together.