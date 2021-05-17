Attack the Block Sequel Announced; John Boyega Returning with Director Joe Cornish

The cult sci-fi hit that launched John Boyega’s career a decade ago is officially getting a sequel—and Boyega is set to return. Fans of 2011’s Attack the Block can celebrate, as a continuation of Joe Cornish’s directorial debut—following a gang of London teens who defend their neighborhood from an alien invasion—has officially been greenlit

As reported by Deadline, production companies Studiocanal, Film4, Complete Fiction Pictures and Boyega’s own UpperRoom Productions are all attached to the project. With Boyega set to reprise his role of Moses from the first film and Cornish locked to direct and write, both will be accompanied in the producer’s chair by James Wilson and Nira Park, who produced the first film as well.

Though the plot remains unknown and the rest of the cast as yet unannounced, both Cornish and Boyega seem excited to be returning to this cinematic world. Following stints in Star Wars and Steve McQueen’s acclaimed Small Axe series, Boyega said of the project, “It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then. I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.”

Cornish additionally commented that, “I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack the Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release. I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.”