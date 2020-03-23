Bad Boys for Life to Release Early on Streaming Services

Sony Pictures has announced that the highly anticipated Bad Boys sequel, Bad Boys For Life, will release early to video on demand platforms on March 31. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence partner up again in the highest-grossing movie of the year so far ($204 million, in a down year for cinema). This announcement is one of many from companies and artists worldwide showing solidarity as COVID-19 forces us to isolate, and they may not be the only film company to do so.

Disney, Lionsgate, Universal Studios, STX Films and Warner Bros. have all announced plans to release films early on VOD, including Onward, Birds of Prey, The Hunt and The Invisible Man.

These early releases are a kindness from these companies, as theater chains like AMC and Regal have shut down nationally, while Studio Movie Grill is closed in some states. Even if the cinemas are still running in your state, do your part in slowing this virus by isolating and taking advantage of the premium films you can stream from your home.