Unwind With The Kooky First Trailer for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

The minds that brought you Bridesmaids will soon return, in a journey into the heart of darkness itself: Florida. Kristen Wiig and writer/actress Annie Mumolo, who together shared writing credits on 2011’s Bridesmaids, portray the titular “Barb and Star” in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, an absurdist comedy that depicts two middle-aged women going on an adventure to tropical Florida together. The film was originally intended for theaters, but will instead go straight to premium video-on-demand on Feb. 12, 2021.

The first trailer embedded below gives us our first introduction to the characters, who certainly feel like they could have crawled out of a long-forgotten SNL sketch. It’s a bit of an avant garde comedy trailer, truth be told, mostly for the interesting decision to not clearly reveal the faces of Wiig and Mumolo’s characters … although this is sort of undermined by the fact that press photos like the above one already exist. Regardless, the film sees Barb and Star leave their sleepy Midwestern lives behind and go searching for adventure and romance, which they presumably find with co-stars Jamie Dornan and Damon Wayans Jr. The film is directed by Josh Greenbaum, and like Bridesmaids was co-written by Wiig and Mumolo, who were Oscar-nominated for that script back in 2011.

With all that said, the thing you’re likely to be remembering from this particular trailer is the hilarious opener featuring Hawaiian child actor Reyn Doi, who is cruising down the road on his bike singing Barbara Streisand and Barry Gibb’s “Guilty.” It’s not entirely clear how this kid factors into the story, but it seems certain he’ll be stealing scenes whenever possible. Check out the full trailer for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar below.