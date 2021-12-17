Indulge in the Magical Weirdness of First Trailer for Big Gold Brick

Sometimes, the right combination of cast and footage is enough to break through the ether and make you question “What the hell am I watching?” And this first announcement trailer for upcoming weirdo-comedy Big Gold Brick certainly feels like one of those times. Boasting a strong ensemble cast, a first-time director and a weird as hell story that doesn’t seem comfortable in any genre, this film looks determinedly eccentric, which you can see for yourself in the trailer below.

Big Gold Brick stars actor Emory Cohen as a young writer named Samuel, who is hit by a car and almost killed, only to wake up and find that the man who hit him now wants to take him in and have him write his biography. As a result of the accident, though, Cohen seems to be left with head trauma that causes hallucinations and a warping of reality, even as he struggles to process the new and eccentric household he suddenly finds himself in. In addition to Cohen as viewpoint character, the film also stars Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, Lucy Hale and Oscar Isaac, who is rocking an eyepatch for reasons unknown. The official synopsis is as follows:

Big Gold Brick recounts the story of fledgling writer Samuel Liston and his experiences with Floyd Deveraux, the enigmatic, middle-aged father of two who enlists Samuel to write his biography. But the circumstances that lead up to this arrangement in the first place are quite astonishing-and efforts to write the biography are quickly stymied by ensuing chaos in this darkly comedic, genre-bending film.

The film is the product of first-time feature film director Brian Petsos, who has to date primarily worked in short films, including working with Isaac previously in a short from 2016 called Lightningface. Regardless, Big Gold Brick looks like a very oddball genre mishmash, with obvious elements of dark humor meeting up with more fantastical bits and an aloof, absurdist aura. The film is currently scheduled for a Feb. 25, 2022 release, check out the first trailer below.