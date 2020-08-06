Bill & Ted Face the Music Release Date Has Shifted ... Earlier?

You’ll have to forgive us if we need to go back and double check our own headline there … it’s just been so long since we’ve written about a film release date moving forward, rather than back. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a ceaseless parade of ever-delayed releases, but clearly Bill & Ted Face the Music is marching to the beat of its own drum. It’s fitting for the members of Wyld Stallyns, we suppose, that United Artists just couldn’t wait to get the film out there on its simultaneous theatrical and VOD release. As such, Bill & Ted 3 will actually be releasing slightly earlier, on Friday, Aug. 28, rather than Sept. 1.

A Friday release does make rather more sense than a Tuesday one, if you ask us. The long-awaited return of Bill and Ted is directed by Dean Parisot of Galaxy Quest, and seems to be serving as a jumping off point for the establishment of some new protagonists, in the form of the duo’s daughters played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine. Of course, the biggest draw is Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter back in the saddle, playing the characters they first made famous in 1989 some 31 years later. With the simultaneous theatrical and VOD release, the film will no doubt seek to maximize its reach over the first weekend, dominating social media buzz in a time when there are relatively few new high-profile films to consume.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends—to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Orion Pictures also dropped a brand-new featurette for the film today, which you can view below.