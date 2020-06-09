Check Out the Righteous First Trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music

A most triumphant first trailer has finally arrived for an adventure 29 years in the making: The third entry in the Bill & Ted saga, Bill & Ted Face the Music. It’s the first time we’ve seen Keanu Reeves as Theodore “Ted” Logan and Alex Winter as William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq. since 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, and 31 years now since their original appearance in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

This time around, we find Bill and Ted having apparently failed to live up to the greatness that was meant to be their destiny. The music of Wyld Stallyns has withered on the vine, and our heroes have failed to write the uniting song that was meant to usher in a new era of universal peace and societal advancement. Or as the official synopsis puts it:

Now enduring the monotony of middle-aged life, William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song in 78 minutes that will save all life on Earth and the entire universe. The pair work with their families, old friends, famous musicians, and each other to complete the task.

Returning are of course Reeves and Winter, along with the beloved portrayal of the Grim Reaper by William Sadler, who was a major part of Bogus Journey. New to the story are Bill and Ted’s daughters, Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Theodora (Samara Weaving), who will presumably be inheriting the mantle of rock gods. Expect plenty of outdated language and bodacious rock anthems in the long-awaited sequel directed by Dean Parisot of Galaxy Quest.

Check out the full trailer for Face the Music below. The film is still scheduled for its original release date on Aug. 21, 2020, and both MGM and Orion Pictures will be hoping that enough theaters will be open by that point to make the return of Bill & Ted into a late summer blockbuster.